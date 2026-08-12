Why Chandrasekaran Had to Buckle Under Noel Tata's Pressure

At the heart of the dispute was Tata’s unusual governance structure, which places a professionally managed holding company alongside charitable trusts that are its largest shareholders. The question was therefore not simply about who should lead Tata Sons, but how much say the trusts should have over the group's strategic direction. The balance had been up for debate since the passing of Ratan Tata on October 9, 2024. He was the last man to hold the chairmanship of both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.