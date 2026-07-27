Why Tata Sons' August AGM Could Run Into A Quorum Problem: Explained

The complaint, dated June 4, alleges that the transfer took place on January 18, 1989, a week after Naval Tata had resigned as a trustee of the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust. Tata Trusts has rejected these allegations, calling them "baseless, unsubstantiated and malafide" and maintaining that the transaction was lawful and complied with the regulations in force at the time, according to a statement from the trusts. The Charity Commissioner has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for September 8.