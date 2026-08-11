Vijay Singh Exits Sir Ratan Tata Trust Ahead Of Term End: What’s Behind The Move?

Vijay Singh has stepped down as a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust ahead of his term ending on August 14.
He will continue as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust for another year.
His exit comes amid internal differences over governance issues and the future ownership structure of Tata Sons.
Vijay Singh, vice chairman of Tata Trusts, has stepped down as a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) ahead of the end of his current term on August 14, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). Singh will continue as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust for another year.
Singh told the publication that he had decided not to seek another term. “I have informed the Trusts that I do not wish to be considered for a reappointment,” he said.
His exit comes at a time when SRTT is seeking permission from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to hold important meetings. The Trust has said around ₹400 crore in charitable disbursements and upcoming shareholder decisions could be affected while the regulator considers a complaint linked to the alleged transfer of Navajbhai shares and the appointment of perpetual trustees.
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Why Did Vijay Singh Step Down?
Singh’s decision follows a series of developments that have highlighted differences within the Tata Trusts. In May, Singh and fellow vice chairman Venu Srinivasan stepped down from the Tata Education and Development Trust after trustee Mehli Mistry opposed their reappointments.
Mistry had challenged their eligibility to serve as trustees of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution. The challenge was linked to provisions in the 1923 trust deed that require trustees to be practising Parsi Zoroastrians and permanent residents of Mumbai.
People familiar with the matter told ET that Singh was also unlikely to have secured unanimous support for another term at SRTT. His earlier public comments supporting a potential listing of Tata Sons were seen as being at odds with the prevailing position within the Trusts.
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Tata Sons Listing Debate In Focus
The Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust together hold the controlling stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group.
Singh and Srinivasan have publicly expressed views supporting a Tata Sons listing, while chairman Noel Tata continues to favour keeping the company privately held, according to the report.
Singh was not reappointed to the Tata Sons board last year. People aware of the matter said the Trusts wanted their nominees on the board to reflect the institution’s position on key governance issues, including Tata Sons’ ownership structure.
Singh’s departure from SRTT therefore comes amid wider questions over governance and decision-making within the Tata Trusts, even as the institution continues to deal with the regulatory proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.