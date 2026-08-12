Tata Stocks Under Pressure As N Chandrasekaran Quits; TCS Leads Losses

Tata Group stocks fell after N Chandrasekaran announced his resignation.
TCS shares dropped nearly 6%, leading losses across Tata companies.
Leadership transition and weak markets weighed on Tata Group share prices.
Tata Group stocks came under sharp selling pressure on Wednesday after Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran tendered his resignation earlier in the day, although he will complete his current term and will not seek reappointment. The sell-off also coincided with broader market weakness as rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.
Tata group companies featured among the top losers on the Nifty, led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which declined nearly 6%. The stock was trading at ₹2,303.90, down 5.75%, at around 12 pm.
Tata Consumer Products fell 1.6%, while Titan Company declined 1.91%. Tata Steel dropped 2.25% and Indian Hotels Company slipped around 1%.
Other Tata group companies were also under pressure. Tata Technologies fell more than 2%, Tata Investment Corporation declined around 1%, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles dropped up to 2.5%.
Leadership Transition In Focus
Chandrasekaran, who joined the Tata Group in 1987, became the Chief Executive Officer of TCS in 2009 before taking over as Chairman of Tata Sons in 2017.
According to media reports, he had discussed with close associates the possibility of stepping down ahead of the company's August 18 annual general meeting, where shareholders were scheduled to vote on his reappointment.
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Earlier this year, Reuters had reported that Tata Sons postponed a decision on Chandrasekaran's reappointment after Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, opposed the move.
Broader Markets Also Weak
The decline in Tata Group stocks came against the backdrop of a weak broader market.
At around 12 pm, the Sensex was down nearly 600 points, or 0.77%, at 77,553.13, while the Nifty 50 declined 196.75 points, or 0.80%, to 24,275.95, as rising crude oil prices and geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on sentiment.