Blive Inks Initial Pact With Tata Motors To Deploy 1,000 Electric Mini Trucks

Integrated commercial EV mobility platform BLive on Wednesday said it has signed an initial pact with Tata Motors to deploy up to 1,000 Tata electric mini trucks through BLive Prime.
BLive PRIME is its franchise-owned commercial EV fleet programme.
The planned rollout is part of the company's strategy to build scale in India's fast-growing Cargo EV segment and accelerate electrification of last-mile and intra-city logistics, the company said in a statement.
It has recently introduced BLive Prime with a ₹100 crore investment dedicated to large-scale electric fleet adoption and to advance the nation's green delivery revolution.
As the first step under the partnership, BLive has inducted the first batch of Tata Ace Pro EVs, marking the start of on-ground deployment.
The initial fleet will be used for enterprise logistics operations, with subsequent batches to follow in phases over the coming months.
Through BLive Prime's franchise-owned fleet programme, entrepreneurs and businesses can invest and own a fleet of electric cargo vehicles, starting with an investment of approximately ₹45 lakh, and earn assured rentals from the deployed fleet.
BLive manages the end-to-end fleet lifecycle, including enterprise demand, vehicle deployment, fleet technology, charging ecosystem integration, maintenance and day-to-day operations, creating a professionally managed commercial EV ownership model.
Sandeep Mukherjee, founder and CEO of BLive, said, "The cargo EV segment is experiencing strong demand as businesses increasingly evaluate electric fleets for their intra-city logistics requirements. However, scaling commercial EV adoption requires more than vehicle availability".
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Enterprises need access to reliable fleets, charging, technology, maintenance and professionally managed operations, he added.
Through the franchise-owned fleet programme, the company is enabling entrepreneurs to own productive electric cargo assets and earn from fleet rentals, he noted.
India currently has an estimated 4.5-5 million light commercial vehicles (LCVs) on its roads, with the vast majority still operating on diesel.
Electric penetration in the cargo LCV segment remains below 1 per cent, highlighting the significant headroom for electrification and the scale of the market opportunity.
BLive plans to deploy its franchise-owned electric cargo fleets across high-growth sectors, including manufacturing, warehousing, e-commerce, quick commerce, retail distribution, FMCG, construction, pharmaceuticals and third-party logistics (3PL).
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Pinaki Haldar, Vice President & Business Head-SCVPU, Tata Motors, said, "We are pleased to partner with BLive as it expands electric cargo mobility solutions".