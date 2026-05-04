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Watch | How India’s Heatwave Is Hitting the Economy

With 98 of the world’s hottest cities and temperatures breaching 46–47°C, this isn’t just an environmental story anymore. It’s an economic one.

Tanvi Gupta
Tanvi Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
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