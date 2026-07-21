Bajaj Auto Plans 20% Capacity Expansion as EV Demand Outruns Supply

Over the next six weeks, Bajaj Auto plans to significantly refresh its portfolio by introducing 10 additional models. Two of these will be entirely new motorcycles in the 125–150cc segment under the Pulsar brand. The strategy aims to strengthen its presence in the country’s largest motorcycle segment while capitalising on the strong traction of the Pulsar franchise. The company said in its earnings presentation that recent upgrades across the Pulsar range have helped it gain share in the sports motorcycle category, with further improvements expected to enhance competitiveness.