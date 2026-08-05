Air India Leads in Significant Aircraft Defects Since 2023: Govt Data

The Air India Group accounted for nearly 40% of all “significant defects” reported across Indian airlines over the past three and a half years, according to data shared by the government in Parliament. Air India and Air India Express together recorded 963 of the 2,420 significant defects reported between January 2023 and June 2026, accounting for 39.8% of the industry-wide total. Air India alone accounted for 844 defects, or nearly 35% of all such cases during the period.