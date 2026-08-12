Chargezone, Landmark Cars Announce Strategic Partnership

Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, ChargeZone, said, "As EV adoption grows in India, building charging infrastructure is only one part of the equation. It is equally important to make that infrastructure easily accessible across the different touchpoints of the EV ownership journey." Aryaman Thakker, Executive Director, Landmark Cars Ltd, said, "Our partnership with ChargeZone is a step towards strengthening the EV ownership experience by making reliable charging infrastructure more accessible to our customers."