N Chandrasekaran Earned Record ₹158.6 Cr In FY26 Ahead Of Tata Sons Exit

N Chandrasekaran earned a record ₹158.6 crore from Tata Sons in FY26.
FY26 remuneration included ₹140.7 crore commission and ₹17.9 crore salary.
Five-year earnings crossed ₹685 crore before Tata Sons leadership transition.
Tata Sons Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who stepped down from his role on Wednesday ahead of the company's annual general meeting, earned a record ₹158.6 crore in FY26, his highest annual remuneration since the conglomerate began disclosing directors' compensation in its financial statements. He will complete his current tenure and will not seek reappointment when it ends in February 2027.
According to the Tata Sons annual report, Chandrasekaran's remuneration included ₹17.9 crore in salary and allowances, while ₹140.7 crore came through commissions.
His FY26 compensation accounted for nearly 80% of the total remuneration paid to Tata Sons directors during the financial year.
Five-Year Earnings Cross ₹685 Cr
With the latest payout, Chandrasekaran's cumulative earnings over the last five financial years have reached around ₹685 crore.
His remuneration has steadily increased over the years, rising from ₹134.8 crore in FY24 to ₹155 crore in FY25, before reaching a record ₹158.6 crore in FY26.
Despite the record payout, Chandrasekaran's FY26 remuneration remained below the ₹176 crore earned by HCLTech Chief Executive Officer C Vijayakumar, one of India's highest-paid corporate executives during the year.
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Other Directors' Compensation
Tata Sons Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director Saurabh Agrawal was the second-highest-paid executive, receiving ₹34 crore in FY26, including ₹26 crore in commissions.
Apart from Chandrasekaran and Agrawal, none of the company's other seven directors received remuneration. However, six board members were paid commissions ranging between ₹1 crore and ₹3 crore.
Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, was the only director who did not receive either remuneration or commission.