Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran May Step Down: What’s Behind The Exit Talk?

N Chandrasekaran has discussed stepping down as Tata Sons chairman with close associates ahead of the August 18 AGM.
His reappointment as a director is crucial to his continuation, while Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is reportedly opposed to extending his tenure.
The dispute comes amid the suspension of Sir Ratan Tata Trust from decision-making and uncertainty over voting rights at the AGM.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has discussed stepping down with close associates ahead of the upcoming August 18 annual general meeting (AGM). The chairman wants to avoid the uncertain outcome of a potentially contentious shareholder gathering, Economic Times reported.
Chandrasekaran holds the chairman position until February 2027. However, his continuation in the role depends on his reappointment as a director at the AGM.
Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is reportedly opposed to extending Chandrasekaran's tenure. There is also a lack of clarity over how the trusts will vote in their own meeting this Thursday regarding their stance at the AGM.
If the AGM proceeds with an unfavourable outcome, it could force an abrupt and hostile end to his chairmanship. This scenario threatens to push India's largest conglomerate into an immediate and unplanned leadership transition.
Trust Suspension and Legality
The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has suspended the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from all decision-making pending an inquiry into alleged violations of the Maharashtra Charitable Trusts Act. This suspension complicates the AGM process.
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The Tata Sons Articles of Association (AoA) mandate that trustees jointly nominated by SRTT and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust vote at the AGM. Together, these trusts are majority owners of Tata Sons.
To resolve this, SRTT trustees Noel Tata, Darius Khambata and Jehangir Jehangir have petitioned the Charity Commissioner.
They are requesting explicit permission to participate in the AGM to protect the trust's interests. Dissenting trustees Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan chose not to sign this request.
Meanwhile, stakeholders are urging stability. Multiple trustees, group insiders and executives expressed anguish at the mounting uncertainty, noting that the gridlock was beginning to weigh down operating businesses. One official said voting rights should not be weaponised.
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A highly placed official close to the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group urged restraint, as reported by Economic Times.
"As a significant minority shareholder, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has always viewed its interests in Tata Sons in the larger context of the institution and the national interest. Personal or historical differences should not be allowed to overshadow what is in the long-term interest of Tata Sons, Tata group and all its stakeholders. We believe all concerned should approach the present issues with maturity, restraint and a shared commitment to preserving the institution and its legacy," the official said.
Corporate Law Grey Areas
Under the Companies Act, directors liable to retire by rotation hold office until the AGM. However, the law is silent on the consequences if an AGM cannot convene due to a lack of quorum.
A company can seek to defer an AGM by six months. Whether a retiring director can continue in the interim depends on the Registrar of Companies and the company's Articles of Association.
This legislative gap presents a complex governance gridlock. Ruchi Khatlawala, partner at Little & Co, said Sections 152(6) and 152(7) of the Companies Act lay down the framework for retirement by rotation and deemed reappointment where a vacancy is not filled at an adjourned AGM.
"However, the Act does not expressly extend the tenure of a retiring director where the AGM itself cannot be held due to lack of quorum," Khatlawala said.
"In such a situation, the legal position would depend on the company's Articles and the provisions governing adjourned meetings. If required, the company may have to seek directions from the appropriate authority or court to ensure compliance with statutory obligations and resolve the resulting governance issues."
Background of Growing Friction
The current leadership crisis marks a sharp reversal from just a year ago. At that time, trustees, including Tata, unanimously resolved to recommend a fresh five-year term for Chandrasekaran.
The situation shifted on February 24, 2026. The Tata Sons board deferred Chandrasekaran's reappointment after Tata flagged concerns regarding the performance of new businesses.
He proposed a shorter two-year executive term, in line with the group retirement age of 65 for executive roles.
His passing triggered intense internal infighting, multiple trustee departures and eventual meetings with senior government officials who asked the trustees to insulate core business operations from their differences.