Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran May Step Down: What’s Behind The Exit Talk?

"As a significant minority shareholder, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has always viewed its interests in Tata Sons in the larger context of the institution and the national interest. Personal or historical differences should not be allowed to overshadow what is in the long-term interest of Tata Sons, Tata group and all its stakeholders. We believe all concerned should approach the present issues with maturity, restraint and a shared commitment to preserving the institution and its legacy," the official said.