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It’s not a glitch. It’s a global shortage. From rising aluminium prices to disrupted trade routes, your go-to drink is now part of a much bigger global story.
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WATCH | Is Diet Coke Disappearing?
Watch | How India’s Heatwave Is Hitting the Economy
Inside India’s Lead Recycling Factory
What is safe harbour?
Watch | Editor's Take | India's Rent-Seeking Capitalism Is A Threat To Its AI Ambitions | Ep 03
Watch | Budget 2026 Key Announcements: No Tax Relief, Big Bets on Youth & Growth
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Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman Announces No Income Tax Payable Up To Income of Rs 12 Lakh
Union Budget 2025: Celebrating India's Economic Tradition With Halwa Ceremony| See Photos