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WATCH | Is Diet Coke Disappearing?

It’s not a glitch. It’s a global shortage. From rising aluminium prices to disrupted trade routes, your go-to drink is now part of a much bigger global story.

Tanvi Gupta
Tanvi Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
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