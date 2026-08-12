  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. N chandrasekaran resigns as tata sons chairman read his full letter to the board

N Chandrasekaran Resigns As Tata Sons Chairman: Read His Full Letter To The Board

Chandrasekaran said that it is important to have "clarity on leadership" of the Group

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
Published At:
File Photo
N Chandrasekaran File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • N Chandrasekaran resigned as Tata Sons Chairman on Wednesday

  • He is expected to complete his tenure till February 2027

  • In the resignation letter, Chandrasekaran said it is important to have "clarity on leadership" of the group

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran resigned from his position on Wednesday, August 12. He is expected to complete his tenure till February 20, 2027.

In his letter to the Board, Chandrasekaran said that it is important to have "clarity on leadership" for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.

The Family Office Playbook

1 August 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Check the full text of Chandrasekaran's resignation here:

Related Content
Related Content

I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility.

My current tenure as the Chairman of Tata Sons comes to an end on Feb 20, 2027. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. Subsequently, the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026. However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision.

Advertisement

It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date. Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.

Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board, that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027. I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition.

Advertisement

I am grateful for the support of all stakeholders.

With warm regards,

Chandra

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×