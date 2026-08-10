Tata Trusts' ₹400-Cr Grants Stuck, SRTT Seeks Urgent Relief Ahead Of Tata Sons AGM

SRTT has sought urgent relief from an order barring it from holding trustee meetings.
The trust says around ₹400 crore in grants and disbursements are awaiting approval.
It has also flagged possible implications for Tata Sons' dividend ahead of its August 18 AGM.
Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of the two principal Tata Trusts and a major shareholder in Tata Sons, has sought urgent relief from an order preventing it from holding trustee meetings, saying the restriction has left around ₹400 crore in grants and disbursements awaiting approval and could complicate Tata Sons' upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).
In a letter to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on Friday, SRTT said its inability to convene meetings was beginning to affect its philanthropic activities as well as its participation in key shareholder decisions at Tata Sons, according to a Moneycontrol report citing people familiar with the matter.
SRTT has also flagged the potential impact on Tata Sons' annual dividend. The holding company's AGM is scheduled for August 18, where shareholders will consider, among other matters, the board's proposed FY26 dividend of ₹1,10,717 per ordinary share, involving an aggregate payout of around ₹4,475 crore.
Why The ₹400-Cr Grant Hold-Up Matters
The grants and disbursements awaiting decisions are linked to SRTT's philanthropic activities, which cover areas such as healthcare, education and livelihoods. Tata Trusts rely significantly on income from Tata Sons to fund such programmes.
Tata Trusts collectively own around two-thirds of Tata Sons and are therefore major beneficiaries of its dividend distributions. The FY26 payout recommended by Tata Sons is significantly higher than the ₹2,622.91 crore distributed in FY25 and ₹1,414.51 crore in FY24.
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SRTT has told the Charity Commissioner that the restriction could also affect how it participates in Tata Sons' shareholder process. This assumes significance because Tata Sons' Articles of Association contain specific requirements for the representation of its two principal trust shareholders at general meetings.
Tata Sons AGM Adds To The Pressure
The August 18 AGM is also expected to consider the reappointment of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a director. He is due to retire by rotation and will need shareholder approval for his continuation on the board.
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SRTT's inability to meet and take decisions has raised questions over how it can participate in the process of jointly nominating an authorised representative with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), as required under Tata Sons' Articles, according to the report.
The restriction on SRTT stems from complaints over the composition of its board of trustees and the number of permanent or lifetime trustees. The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner had directed the trust in May to defer a scheduled meeting and not convene further meetings while proceedings were underway.
Tata Trusts has disputed the interpretation of the amended Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, arguing that the 2025 amendment should not affect permanent trustee appointments made before it came into force.
SRTT has also questioned the manner in which the restriction was imposed. According to the publication, the trust has argued that despite filing a caveat before the Charity Commissioner, the order preventing it from holding meetings was issued ex parte, without giving it an opportunity to be heard.
With the Tata Sons AGM approaching, SRTT is now seeking the removal of the restriction, saying the issue has moved beyond the trust's internal governance and is beginning to affect its philanthropic work and its role as a key Tata Sons shareholder.