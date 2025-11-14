How a Maharashtra Ordinance Changed the Rules for Tata Trusts

The Critical Amendment

In the six-page ordinance, the Maharashtra government said that they have "noticed" that in various instruments of trusts, there is no clarity about appointment of perpetual or permanent trustees and tenure trustees and their tenure, which leads to multiple litigations before the Charity Commissioner and the court.



"This affects the working of the trusts, welfare of beneficiaries and the public," the statement added.



Hence, it inserted a new section 30A in the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, amending the existing definition of trustee and clarifying how tenure and perpetual trustees should be appointed and replaced. Perpetual trustees cannot exceed one-fourth of the total trustees unless the trust deed explicitly allows it, and a tenure trustee may be made a perpetual trustee only when a perpetual trustee’s position becomes vacant due to reasons like death, insolvency, incapacity, permanent relocation abroad or conviction for a morally serious offence.



Further, to address the confusion over which authority has jurisdiction, it clarifed that whenever a trust document or court order mentions the Civil Court, Civil Judge, District Court or District Judge, it should now be read as a reference to the Charity Commissioner, giving the Commissioner clear authority to handle such matters.