N Chandrasekaran's Reappointment in Focus as Tata Sons Calls AGM Amid Trust Governance Row

Tata Sons has scheduled its annual general meeting, where Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who is retiring by rotation, will seek shareholder approval to continue as a director.
The AGM comes as the Sir Ratan Tata Trust faces proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner over governance and board composition.
Beyond routine resolutions, the meeting is expected to coincide with broader conversations on governance, board representation and capital allocation for key businesses, including Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics.
Tata Sons will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on August 18, 2026, with shareholders set to vote on the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a director, according to a company notification cited by Moneycontrol.
Chandrasekaran, who is due to retire by rotation under the Companies Act, is seeking shareholder approval to continue on the board.
His current term as chairman is scheduled to end in February 2027. He joined the Tata Sons board in October 2016 and took over as chairman in 2017 following the departure of Cyrus Mistry.
Chandrasekaran's Reappointment on AGM Agenda
The reappointment of directors retiring by rotation is a routine agenda item at annual general meetings.
However, this year's AGM comes against the backdrop of governance-related proceedings involving one of Tata Sons' principal shareholders—the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT).
Advertisement
The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner is currently hearing matters concerning the governance structure and board composition of SRTT following complaints over whether the appointment of permanent or life trustees complies with provisions of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.
Pending further directions from the regulator, the trust has been unable to convene trustee meetings.
Trust Proceedings Cast Shadow Over AGM
The governance proceedings have drawn attention because the Tata Trusts remain the controlling shareholders of Tata Sons.
Together, the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) own roughly two-thirds of the holding company, giving them significant influence over corporate decisions.
Advertisement
Under Tata Sons' Articles of Association, the trusts are required to jointly nominate an authorised representative for participation at the AGM as long as they collectively hold the prescribed shareholding.
While SDTT is free to hold meetings and pass resolutions, the restrictions on SRTT's internal meetings have raised procedural questions over how the joint nomination process will be completed.
Legal experts told Moneycontrol that one possible solution could involve SRTT seeking limited permission from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to convene a meeting solely for authorising its participation in the AGM.
Another possibility is for the regulator to clarify that its interim directions on the trust's internal governance do not prevent it from exercising shareholder rights in Tata Sons.
Strategic Priorities Also in Focus
Beyond routine corporate resolutions, the AGM is expected to take place amid broader discussions within the Tata Trusts on governance, board representation and long-term capital allocation across the Tata Group.
Among the businesses expected to remain central to these discussions are Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics, all of which continue to require substantial investment as the conglomerate pursues its long-term growth strategy.