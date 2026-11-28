Policy To Progress

The first panel, “Policy to Progress: Enabling Real Estate’s Next Growth Story”, focused on regulation, transparency and homebuyer confidence. Speakers included Dr. Anand Kumar, IAS (Retd.), former Chairman of RERA Delhi & Chandigarh; Mr. Parneet Sachdev, IRS, Chairman, Haryana RERA; and Mr. Santhosh Kumar, Group Vice Chairman, ANAROCK. The session looked at how stronger regulatory frameworks and closer coordination between government and industry can support the sector’s next growth cycle. Shri Rakesh Goel and Shri Lokesh Yadav, who were unable to attend, conveyed their best wishes and blessings for the success of the summit.