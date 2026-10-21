XLRI Hosts Manakriti 3.0 On Translating Agentic AI Into Measurable Business Outcomes

Closing Address

Prof. Sunil Kumar Sarangi delivered the concluding address, reflecting on the day’s discussions and the responsibility associated with deploying autonomous systems. He emphasised that the true value of AI agents lies in the outcomes they deliver for organisations and the people they serve, encouraging students to approach AI transformation with curiosity, rigour and integrity. The event was conducted with the guidance of Prof. Kanagaraj Ayyalusamy, Ms. Haripriya B and the AI Committee.