A group health insurance renewal quote sets next year's premium from last year's claims, the current member list, the benefits chosen and rising treatment costs. Read a renewal quote line by line, and a CFO can trace each change in the premium to the team, the cover or the cost of care.

Lines in a Group Health Insurance Renewal Quote

A renewal quote is the insurer's price and terms for one more year of cover for the same group. Group health insurance runs as a one-year contract, so the premium and the benefits are set again at every renewal date.

Most renewal quotes carry these lines:

Expiring premium and renewal premium, with the change shown as an amount or a percentage

Claims experience for the expiring year, usually shown as a claims ratio

Member census (the list of employees and family members covered, with their ages)

Family definition, such as employee, spouse and two children, with or without parents

Sum insured (the most the policy pays in a year) for each grade or for everyone

Benefit terms such as room rent, co-pay (the share of the bill a member pays), maternity and day-one cover for existing illnesses

GST, the total payable and the payment terms

How long the quote is valid and the assumptions behind it

Ask for each of these lines in writing if the quote leaves any out. A quote that shows only a total premium is hard to test.

Put the expiring and renewal figures side by side in one sheet. Then every later question has one place to start.

What Drives the Renewal Premium in Group Health Insurance

The renewal premium in group health insurance comes from five inputs that the insurer prices together:

Claims experience. How much did the group claim in the expiring year, compared with the premium paid.

Member profile. Headcount, average age, and the share of spouses, children and parents covered.

Benefits chosen. Sum insured, room rent terms, maternity and any co-pay.

Medical costs. Hospital care tends to cost more each year, so the same treatment costs more next year.

Running costs. The cost of issuing, servicing and administering the policy.

For a renewing group, claims experience usually moves the premium most. Pricing that leans on the group's own past claims is called experience-rated.

The same five inputs apply whether a company buys group health insurance for a small team or runs a large employer scheme. Only the weight on each input changes with the size of the group. Smaller groups are often priced more on standard rates for their age profile and benefits.

A finance team can hold this list against the quote. For every rupee of change, ask which input it came from.

The answer often splits in two. Part comes from the group, such as more members or higher claims. Part comes from the cover, such as a higher sum insured. A clear corporate health insurance renewal note shows both parts separately.

How to Read a Claims Ratio Line

A claims ratio line shows how much the insurer paid in claims for every rupee of premium the group paid. The same figure is also called the loss ratio or incurred claims ratio.

The usual working is:

Claims ratio = (incurred claims / earned premium) x 100

Incurred claims are the claims already paid plus money set aside for claims still in process. That reserve is called IBNR (incurred but not reported, for treatment taken but not yet billed). Earned premium is the premium for the policy period, without GST.

Pricing guides often group the ratio in rough bands:

Below 60%. The renewal may be flat or close to flat.

60% to 80%. The renewal usually moves in line with medical costs.

Above 80%. A higher premium at renewal is likely.

Above 100%. The insurer paid out more than it collected, so changes to premium and plan terms are common.

Middle bands are a good sign for both sides. Employees are using the cover, and the insurer can keep offering it steadily.

The pattern of claims matters too. Take two groups that each claimed Rs 10 lakh in a year. One had 50 claims of about Rs 20,000, and the other had 5 claims of about Rs 2 lakh.

One large claim from a one-off event can lift a small group's figure for a single year. Share that context with the insurer.

Member Census Lines: Headcount, Age and Dependants

Member census lines show who the renewal premium is for. The insurer prices the group as it stands today, so these lines must match the current payroll.

Points to test in the member list:

Headcount. People who joined or left during the year should be added or removed, with a premium charged only for the months each person was covered.

Average age. Every member is a year older at renewal, and new hires shift the mix.

Family members. The number of spouses, children and parents covered. Parents usually claim more than younger members.

Endorsements. Each endorsement (a written change added to the policy) during the year should show in the renewal list.

A list that still names people who left can raise the quote. A list missing recent hires can make the quote change later.

Many employers use a family definition such as 1+3 (employee, spouse and two children) or 1+5 (adding two parents). If the definition changes at renewal, expect the premium to change with it.

Ask the HR team to confirm the member list before the quote is final. A clean list saves a revised quote later.

Benefit Lines: Sum Insured, Room Rent, Co-Pay and Riders

Benefit lines set what the cover pays for, and each one has a cost. Compare them with the expiring policy, line by line, before you compare premiums.