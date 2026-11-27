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A group health insurance renewal quote sets next year's premium from last year's claims, the current member list, the benefits chosen and rising treatment costs. Read a renewal quote line by line, and a CFO can trace each change in the premium to the team, the cover or the cost of care.
Lines in a Group Health Insurance Renewal Quote
A renewal quote is the insurer's price and terms for one more year of cover for the same group. Group health insurance runs as a one-year contract, so the premium and the benefits are set again at every renewal date.
Most renewal quotes carry these lines:
Expiring premium and renewal premium, with the change shown as an amount or a percentage
Claims experience for the expiring year, usually shown as a claims ratio
Member census (the list of employees and family members covered, with their ages)
Family definition, such as employee, spouse and two children, with or without parents
Sum insured (the most the policy pays in a year) for each grade or for everyone
Benefit terms such as room rent, co-pay (the share of the bill a member pays), maternity and day-one cover for existing illnesses
GST, the total payable and the payment terms
How long the quote is valid and the assumptions behind it
Ask for each of these lines in writing if the quote leaves any out. A quote that shows only a total premium is hard to test.
Put the expiring and renewal figures side by side in one sheet. Then every later question has one place to start.
What Drives the Renewal Premium in Group Health Insurance
The renewal premium in group health insurance comes from five inputs that the insurer prices together:
Claims experience. How much did the group claim in the expiring year, compared with the premium paid.
Member profile. Headcount, average age, and the share of spouses, children and parents covered.
Benefits chosen. Sum insured, room rent terms, maternity and any co-pay.
Medical costs. Hospital care tends to cost more each year, so the same treatment costs more next year.
Running costs. The cost of issuing, servicing and administering the policy.
For a renewing group, claims experience usually moves the premium most. Pricing that leans on the group's own past claims is called experience-rated.
The same five inputs apply whether a company buys group health insurance for a small team or runs a large employer scheme. Only the weight on each input changes with the size of the group. Smaller groups are often priced more on standard rates for their age profile and benefits.
A finance team can hold this list against the quote. For every rupee of change, ask which input it came from.
The answer often splits in two. Part comes from the group, such as more members or higher claims. Part comes from the cover, such as a higher sum insured. A clear corporate health insurance renewal note shows both parts separately.
How to Read a Claims Ratio Line
A claims ratio line shows how much the insurer paid in claims for every rupee of premium the group paid. The same figure is also called the loss ratio or incurred claims ratio.
The usual working is:
Claims ratio = (incurred claims / earned premium) x 100
Incurred claims are the claims already paid plus money set aside for claims still in process. That reserve is called IBNR (incurred but not reported, for treatment taken but not yet billed). Earned premium is the premium for the policy period, without GST.
Pricing guides often group the ratio in rough bands:
Below 60%. The renewal may be flat or close to flat.
60% to 80%. The renewal usually moves in line with medical costs.
Above 80%. A higher premium at renewal is likely.
Above 100%. The insurer paid out more than it collected, so changes to premium and plan terms are common.
Middle bands are a good sign for both sides. Employees are using the cover, and the insurer can keep offering it steadily.
The pattern of claims matters too. Take two groups that each claimed Rs 10 lakh in a year. One had 50 claims of about Rs 20,000, and the other had 5 claims of about Rs 2 lakh.
One large claim from a one-off event can lift a small group's figure for a single year. Share that context with the insurer.
Member Census Lines: Headcount, Age and Dependants
Member census lines show who the renewal premium is for. The insurer prices the group as it stands today, so these lines must match the current payroll.
Points to test in the member list:
Headcount. People who joined or left during the year should be added or removed, with a premium charged only for the months each person was covered.
Average age. Every member is a year older at renewal, and new hires shift the mix.
Family members. The number of spouses, children and parents covered. Parents usually claim more than younger members.
Endorsements. Each endorsement (a written change added to the policy) during the year should show in the renewal list.
A list that still names people who left can raise the quote. A list missing recent hires can make the quote change later.
Many employers use a family definition such as 1+3 (employee, spouse and two children) or 1+5 (adding two parents). If the definition changes at renewal, expect the premium to change with it.
Ask the HR team to confirm the member list before the quote is final. A clean list saves a revised quote later.
Benefit Lines: Sum Insured, Room Rent, Co-Pay and Riders
Benefit lines set what the cover pays for, and each one has a cost. Compare them with the expiring policy, line by line, before you compare premiums.
Benefit line
What it means
Effect on premium
Sum insured
The most the policy pays in a year flat or by grade
Higher cover costs more
Room rent
Single private room shared room or a daily limit
A fixed limit costs less than open room rent
Co-pay
The share of the bill a member pays
A co-pay lowers the premium
Sub-limit (a cap on a specific kind of claim)
A cap on one kind of claim such as cataract
Caps lower the premium
Maternity
Cover for childbirth up to a set limit
Adds to the premium
Parents
Cover for employees' parents
Adds to the premium
Rider (an add-on the employer pays for)
An extra benefit such as OPD cover
Each rider adds to the premium
Any change in these lines changes the premium. Raising the sum insured, adding a rider or adding parents raises it. A co-pay or a deductible (the amount paid before the cover starts) lowers it.
Group health insurance usually covers a PED (a pre-existing disease) from day one. Confirm that this term carries into the new year unchanged.
When a renewal quote changes a benefit line, it should say so in plain words. If the premium is flat but a benefit line has changed, the cover is different.
Premium, GST and Tax Lines for the Finance Team
Premium lines show the base premium, the GST and the total payable. GST on group health insurance is 18%, charged on top of the base premium.
GST is a separate tax line. It is not part of any premium increase, but it adds to the total the company pays. Compare quotes on the same basis, either before GST or after it.
The claims ratio is worked out on the premium without GST. Keep that in mind when you match the insurer's figures with your own books.
For tax, the employer can deduct health insurance premium paid for employees under income tax law. The premium has to be paid by a mode other than cash, and your tax adviser can confirm how it applies.
Some employers share the cost of family cover with employees, often through payroll. If that share changes at renewal, list the employee part and the company part separately.
Assumptions Behind the Renewal Quote
Assumptions behind a renewal quote decide how long the quoted premium holds. Quotes are often valid for 30 to 60 days, and only while the stated assumptions stay true.
The assumptions usually cover the member census, the family definition and the benefit terms. If final enrolment differs from the census the quote was based on, the premium can change.
The notes at the end of the quote matter as much as the totals. They often state the claims period used, the date of the census and any terms still open.
Ask for a revised quote in writing whenever an assumption changes. Then the figure in the budget matches the figure on the policy.
Questions to Ask Before Signing the Renewal
Questions asked before signing the renewal turn the quote into a clear decision. Put them to the insurer or the adviser who placed the policy:
What share of the change comes from claims, census, benefits and medical costs?
Can we have the claims MIS (the claim-by-claim report for the year), by count, amount and type of claim?
Which claims are still open, and how much is held in reserve for them?
Does the census match our payroll as of this month?
Which benefit terms have changed from the expiring policy?
What would the premium be with a different sum insured, room rent term or co-pay?
Are the quotes we are comparing built on the same census and the same benefits?
Like-for-like quotes are the only fair comparison. A lower premium with a smaller sum insured or a new co-pay buys a different plan.
If the group plans to move to a new insurer, ask how waiting periods already served are typically credited under the portability rules.
Renewal Timeline for Finance and HR Teams
A renewal timeline for finance and HR teams works best when it starts 60 to 90 days before the expiry date. That leaves time to study the quote, ask questions and compare options.
90 days before expiry. Ask for the claims report and update the member list with HR.
60 days before. Set the renewal quote beside the expiring terms.
Next few weeks. Get other quotes on the same census and benefits if comparing.
30 days before. Agree on any benefit changes and the final premium.
Before expiry. Pay the premium so coverage continues without a break.
A lapse, even a short one, can break the continuity of cover. Pay before the expiry date, not on it.
After renewal, tell employees what changed in plain language. Share new e-cards, the TPA (the agent who handles claims for the insurer) contact details and any change in the hospital network.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a corporate health insurance policy?
A corporate health insurance policy is one plan an employer buys to cover its employees, and often their families, for hospital treatment. It is priced for the whole group and renewed every year.
Does the claims ratio include GST?
The claims ratio does not include GST. It compares incurred claims with earned premium before tax, and GST at 18% appears as a separate line on the quote.
Can the renewal premium change after the quote is accepted?
The renewal premium can change if the final member list differs from the census used for the quote. A quote holds only on the assumptions written in it.
Does a very low claims ratio mean employees are not using the cover?
A very low claims ratio can mean low use, or low awareness of the benefits. A short note to employees on what the policy covers helps them use it when they need care.
What documents are needed to renew a company health policy?
The main papers for renewal are the updated census, the signed proposal form and company KYC details if anything has changed. A new insurer usually asks for fuller KYC papers.
Key Takeaways
A renewal quote has separate lines for claims, census, benefits, tax and validity. Ask for each one in writing.
Claims experience usually moves a renewal premium the most. Weigh the claims ratio against the count and size of the claims.
Compare quotes only on the same census and the same benefit terms. A lower premium with less cover is a different plan.
Start the review 60 to 90 days before expiry. Pay before the expiry date so cover continues without a break.
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