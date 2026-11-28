Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India:

Delivered in person through local colleges, the free certification program imparts in-demand software and communication skills

Open to arts, science, commerce, and engineering students in the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region, it pairs coursework with career coaching and job placement

ICT Academy today announced its collaboration with Google on the Future-Ready Skill Development and Education Enhancement Program, a workforce development initiative that delivers free, in-person digital marketing, data analytics, and workplace communication courses to students aged 18 to 25 at colleges across the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region.

Running through July 2027 in partnership with 20 local degree, polytechnic, and engineering colleges, the program will train 1,200 undergraduates on campus alongside their regular academic curricula. Open to students across arts, science, commerce, and engineering, the program prioritizes enrollment for first-generation college students and youth from low-income households in rural villages, semi-urban towns, and urban communities, with at least 50% of seats dedicated to female students.

More than 200 students have already enrolled across the first six partner institutions—Aditya Degree & PG College, Vizianagaram; Aditya Degree College, Gopalapatnam; Aditya Degree College, Asilmetta, Daba Gardens; Aditya Degree College for Women, Vizianagaram; Aditya Degree College, Gajuwaka; and Aditya Degree College, Anakapalli—with the first cohort of 120 students completing their coursework and earning their certification this month.

Representatives from ICT Academy, Google, and host institution Andhra University light the ceremonial lamp—a traditional symbol of knowledge and new beginnings—to celebrate the first graduating cohort of the Future-Ready Skill Development and Education Enhancement Program “Employers across Andhra Pradesh consistently tell us they want to hire local graduates who can effectively analyze business data, run digital campaigns, and interface with clients. At the same time, faculty members share the everyday realities their students face: many first-generation learners do not have a computer at home to practice on or the family income to pay for courses at private coaching centers, and for young women who already commute from surrounding villages, making a separate trip into the city for outside classes is often out of reach. Through our collaboration with Google, we are partnering with colleges in districts like Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli to bring free, in-person courses directly into their own campus computer rooms. By giving these students applied technology project experience, interview coaching, and direct links to employers, we are helping them transition from the classroom into quality jobs close to home,” said V. Srikanth, Chief Executive Officer, ICT Academy.

Imparting the software and communication skills employers are seeking

Today, software, data, and workplace communication skills are no longer confined to the technology sector—they underpin daily operations across almost every industry. Manufacturing and logistics companies rely on databases and dashboards to track production schedules and inventory; retailers, hospitality brands, and service providers use search, social media, and digital payments to reach and transact with customers; and banks and corporate offices depend on cloud-based productivity tools to manage projects and serve clients.

To prepare undergraduates for roles across sectors, visiting ICT Academy-certified trainers lead 100 hours of technical coursework and 40 hours of face-to-face communication and interview coaching, guiding students through practical exercises, real-world case studies, assignments, and mini-projects spanning four modules:

Digital Empowerment and Smart Living: Students learn how to use core computing tools, Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps for safe digital transactions, and public digital portals like DigiLocker and the Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance (UMANG), alongside personal finance and e-commerce basics. These capabilities enable them to manage workplace documentation, coordinate across teams, and support online business operations.

Digital Marketing: Coursework covers content strategy, generative AI prompting, brand positioning, search engine optimization (SEO), social media and email marketing, paid digital advertising, and campaign analytics. This equips participants to plan customer outreach, manage online storefronts, and track marketing performance to drive sales and customer growth.

Data Analytics: Training covers advanced spreadsheet modeling, data cleaning, exploratory and statistical analysis, and data visualization, along with the fundamentals of Python and business intelligence software. This enables students to organize large datasets, track operational and inventory metrics, and build reporting dashboards to support business decision-making.

Professional and Soft Skills: Sessions focus on spoken business communication, presentation delivery, collaborative problem-solving, professional etiquette, resume writing, and in-person mock interviews. This coaching gives students the confidence to present insights clearly, collaborate in the workplace, and progress through hiring rounds.

From certification to career placement

Professor K. Venkata Subbaiah, Principal of Andhra University College of Engineering, and Devi Thomas, Global Lead, Economic and Community Development, Google, present an industry-recognized certificate to a graduate of the Future-Ready Skill Development and Education Enhancement Program For many participating undergraduates, the program provides a first opportunity to apply these skills and tools to real-world business scenarios and build a relevant project portfolio before they finish college. Students who complete the 140 hours of classes and project evaluations receive an industry-recognized ICT Academy certificate that complements their academic credentials.

To help certified students take the next step, ICT Academy conducts career counseling sessions and connects them to internships, freelance opportunities, and entry-level jobs through placement drives with its network of hiring partners across technology, commerce, logistics, and business services—supporting national workforce goals under Digital India and the Skill India Mission.

“The Google AI Hub being established in Andhra Pradesh is a multi-decade commitment that makes digital services more accessible across India, and it is important to us that people in the state are among the first to benefit from the opportunities it creates. While the AI Hub is in its early stages of development, we will soon begin direct hiring for on-site positions—from procurement managers, workplace health and safety specialists, and physical security officers overseeing digital access systems, to mechanical, electrical, and controls engineers. This is in addition to our local suppliers who are expanding their own workforces in areas like hardware manufacturing, assembly, and logistics. On both fronts, teams are seeking graduates who can work fluently with operational and inventory data, manage digital workflows, and coordinate across functions. Working with ICT Academy helps local students build those capabilities while they are still in college, so they are well prepared to pursue these roles as the ecosystem grows,” said Aarti Ahuja, Economic and Community Development Manager, Asia Pacific, Google.

Google's Bharat AI Shakti vision

In April 2026, Google outlined its Bharat AI Shakti vision and integrated plan for responsible digital infrastructure development in Andhra Pradesh. This plan encompasses the upcoming Google AI Hub, a new subsea cable gateway, local supplier partnerships, clean energy and water security projects, and local workforce development and community initiatives. Today’s announcement by ICT Academy highlights the Future-Ready Skill Development and Education Enhancement Program—its initial on-campus rollout and first cohort’s certifications—established under that plan.

About ICT Academy

ICT Academy is an initiative of the Government of India in collaboration with state governments and industries. ICT Academy is a not-for-profit society—the first-of-its-kind pioneer venture under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model—that endeavors to train higher education teachers and students, focusing on developing the next generation of teachers and industry-ready students.

ICT Academy was started to meet the skill requirements of industry and generate more employment, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 towns and rural parts of the country. The organization was formed with representation from the State Government of Tamil Nadu, leading companies in the ICT industry, and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) in India.

Learn more at www.ictacademy.in.