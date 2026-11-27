Known as the cultural capital of Karnataka, Mysuru has also emerged as one of the state’s leading technology centres outside Bengaluru. The Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway has brought the city within about 90 minutes of Bengaluru, strengthening its appeal for end users. Plotted developments are gaining momentum across the state: according to the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority, 32 of the 98 real estate projects approved in the first quarter of 2026 were plotted developments, compared with 17 in the same quarter of 2025.