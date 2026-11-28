Reflecting on the two days, Gaurav Bansal, Senior Director & Head – Marketing & Communications, SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said, "Packed halls, great conversations and a real buzz across the venue, for two full days. For us, the most exciting part was seeing the conference come alive beyond the campaigns and communication, in the conversations people had, the connections they made and the experiences they are taking back. That's what Power of People looks like in practice, and we want to keep it going long after these two days."