Hyderabad Real Estate Developer Ajitesh Korupolu Wins Growth Leader Of The Year Award

Ajitesh is working to digitise one of the oldest and most data-poor industries in the world. He does not see this simply as PropTech or Construction Tech, as he believes those terms are too narrow. His thinking goes beyond the building itself. Cities are systems where homes, roads, workplaces and people are connected. When these systems do not work well, people lose time in traffic, families feel the pressure and everyday life becomes harder. For Ajitesh, technology should help improve how this entire system is planned and built. He describes this larger idea as “Civilization Tech”.