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Bengaluru, November, 2026: Collamo, a Bengaluru-based content operations technology company, has secured $600K in pre-seed funding led by venture capital firm Prizmatric Group. The funding will support the company's plans to strengthen its technology platform, expand its team, increase market presence and explore international opportunities.
As digital content becomes central to how businesses engage customers and build brands, managing the processes behind content production has become increasingly demanding. Creators, agencies and marketing teams coordinate multiple contributors, campaigns, channels, files and approval steps, often across disconnected applications.
Collamo aims to address this challenge through a content operations platform that connects planning, production, collaboration, approvals, publishing and performance tracking. The platform is designed to help creators, agencies, brands and marketing teams manage the content lifecycle through a connected workspace.
Rather than focusing only on content scheduling and publishing, Collamo addresses the operational work that takes place before and after publication. Its workflow capabilities are designed to help teams organise content stages, track deliverables, coordinate contributors, manage internal and client approvals, and review content performance.
The platform also supports organisations working across multiple brands, channels and teams, helping provide a clearer view of responsibilities, content status and delivery progress. By connecting these activities, Collamo aims to make content operations more structured and visible.
Commenting on the development, Kishore Kumar Yedam, Founder and CEO of Collamo, said, “We started Collamo with a simple observation: content teams don't just need better ways to create content; they need better ways to manage everything around it. This investment gives us the opportunity to build that vision further, strengthen the product, and take Collamo to a much larger global audience.”
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The $600K investment will be allocated towards product development, technology and team expansion, marketing initiatives and international market development. The company also plans to pursue strategic partnerships to support its growth.
Prizmatric Group, the lead investor in the funding round, highlighted the growing demand for integrated content operations solutions as businesses and creators increasingly depend on digital channels. The firm expressed confidence in Collamo's approach to managing content workflows.
With the latest funding, Collamo aims to strengthen its product capabilities, expand its customer base and build a scalable platform for content operations across markets.
About Collamo
Collamo is a content operations platform built for creators, agencies, brands and marketing teams. It brings content planning, production workflows, team collaboration, internal and client approvals, publishing, analytics and reporting into a connected workspace. The platform is designed to help teams coordinate work across multiple brands, channels and stakeholders, with structured workflows, deliverable-based stage progression and visibility into content performance. Collamo was founded by Kishore Kumar Yedam, along with co-founders Derry P G and Shiva Vatsavai.
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