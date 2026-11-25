An IPO release may also highlight the emergence of a company that investors may have previously missed. The issue and subscription prices and data are inevitably scrutinized, but they are not a full explanation of how well a company is performing. An IPO market app can make the disclosure of this information easier to access and interpret, but it is worth listening to the data closely.

Understanding the Issue Size Before Applying

Issue size shows the total value of shares offered to the public through an IPO. It explains how much money a company is planning to raise through a public issue.

In IPOs, issuing fresh issues can be offered along with offer for sale (OFS) and in some cases, only fresh issues are offered. These are the different cases of IPO and the distinction between them.

The firm issues new shares for which it obtains money. The firm gets money with less expenses. The current shareholders sell part of their holding to members of the public. The money raised is paid to the individual shareholders who are selling their shares.

What Are the Objects of the Issue?

The objects of the issue describe how a company plans to utilize the fund generated from its fresh issue. This section is of great importance as it sheds light on the financial focus of the company.

Reasons for raising funds may include:

Repayment or reduction of existing borrowings.

Expansion of manufacturing facilities or business operations.

Purchase of machinery, equipment, or other assets.

Funding capital requirements.

General corporate purposes.

The offer document typically indicates the forecasted amount allocated for each envisaged application. This can then be contrasted to the company's current financial position.

Investors should also look at whether the company has provided a more thorough explanation of its recommended expenses. Be on the lookout for hazy language or large sums going towards the "general corporate" expense.

Why Promoter Holding Matters in an IPO

Promoters are persons or entities that undertake to form or control a company. Shareholding of promoters is the shareholding of a person or entities who have formed or controlled the company before and after the public issue.

Depending on the issue of fresh shares, an OFS or a combination of both after the IPO, the promoter's holding percentage can vary.

The issue results in an increase in the number of shares and hence dilution of promoter's holding. OFS is also a dilutive activity as the existing shares get sold to new investors.

Investors need to investigate:

Promoter's holding before the initial public offering.

Promoters' expected holding after the issue.

Shares being sold by existing shareholders.

Pledging of promoter's shares if any mentioned in offer documents.

A decrease in promoter's holdings may not always be bad news. A high promoter holding doesn't always mean that the business will perform well. Investors should look at why there has been a change in promoter's holding and the track record of the company regarding its governance.

Where to Find These Disclosures in IPO Documents

The Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) and Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) show us what the company is looking to do in public. Information such as the nature of business, management, financial standing, and more. This is done with SEBI.

An IPO market app will provide information regarding a few things like Issue Dates, Price Range, Subscription, etc. Investors can find the best result here.

Funding, object type and structure, issue of objects and capital structure all give an idea about the amount they are trying to raise and ownership. Risk factors is an area that should not be neglected.

How to Compare IPO Disclosures Before Applying

One can check the details of the new issue and OFS with the details of the reduction by promoters and application of funds. Investors should look at the revenue, profits, debt, and risks of the company. The extent of issue or the amount of funds held by promoters does not determine the quality of an opportunity.

This will enable them to keep up with any announcements and learn more about the company. Success will be based upon what information was released by the company, not on how many people have signed up.

Conclusion

Quantity, specifics, and promoter holdings quite clearly offer the company's stance towards the issue, expenditure, and ownership of the company. It should be analyzed with respect to the risk factors and financial factors. An investor should keep track of the offer documents so as to comprehend the basics of the company. This becomes essential before investing in an IPO. This can be done by a simple process of using the IPO market app. For more market research, use 5paisa Alpha.