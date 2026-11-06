Newmark India Marks First Year, Sets The Stage For Next Phase Of Growth In 2027

Sathish Rajendren, Country Head RE & EMD, PM & FM – India & APAC, said, “Our first year was about building a strong foundation for Newmark in India. We have established our presence, built a strong team and, most importantly, earned the trust of our clients. As we enter our second year, our focus is to build on that foundation through deeper client partnerships, stronger capabilities and consistent execution. We want to build a business recognised not simply for its scale, but for the quality and measurable value of what we deliver.”