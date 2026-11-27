During the fireside chat, Dr. Ashish Chaturvedi, Head of Action for Climate and Environment, UNDP highlighted how repair and reuse of materials were part of our Indian traditional practice. He emphasised that India's informal sector is the backbone of its recycling system. The way forward is to share the value created by Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) with informal workers, finance the "missing middle" of aggregators, and link waste pickers to social protection. Scale, he said, will come from hundreds of community-led models rather than one big solution.