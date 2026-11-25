Among the distinguished participants will be Shri N. Saravana Kumar, Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and serving and former RERA chairpersons: Dr. Anand Kumar, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary to the Government of India and Chairman, RERA, Delhi & Chandigarh; Mr. Parneet Sachdev, IRS, Chairman, RERA, Haryana; Mr. Ajoy Mehta, IAS (Retd.), Former Chairman, Maharashtra RERA; and Mr. Rakesh Kumar Goyal, Chairperson, RERA, Punjab. India’s largest PR and communications firm for Real Estate sector, ICCPL Group, is managing the media strategy for NAREP’s maiden event in Delhi.