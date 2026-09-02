Policy Priorities For India’s Real Estate Sector: Strengthening Housing, Capital Access, And Urban Development - Kamlesh Thakur

1. Prioritising a Robust Rental Housing Policy

Centre and state governments must give far greater policy attention to rental housing, particularly in major urban centres where residential property prices have increased substantially over the past four to five years. With homeownership becoming increasingly challenging for large sections of the lower- and middle-income population, a well-defined rental policy framework supported by targeted fiscal incentives can bridge the affordability gap. This will encourage quality rental supply at scale while offering housing security and mobility to urban workers.