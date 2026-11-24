Online ticketing in India has grown largely mode by mode, with separate apps for buses, trains and other travel. redRail takes a different approach to rail travel. It places Indian Railways reservations on a ticketing platform that has handled intercity bus bookings for many years, applying the same approach to search, payment, after-booking tools and customer support for rail travel.

redRail is an IRCTC-authorised booking partner, listing over 13,000 trains. Tickets are issued through the passenger's own IRCTC account, so the reservation itself follows Indian Railways rules, while the platform handles the search, comparison and post-booking experience around it.

What Carries Over From the Parent Platform

According to redRail, its rail booking service is built on redBus's ticketing technology. For passengers, the benefit shows up in a few practical ways:

A familiar search layout : Source, destination and date, followed by a list of options that can be compared side by side

One place for bookings : Confirmed tickets are saved in the My Bookings section of the app

Online cancellation : Tickets are cancelled through the same My Bookings section, with refund status visible in the app

Round-the-clock support: A customer care team is available 24x7 for booking, refund and PNR queries

How an IRCTC Reservation Is Made

For IRCTC train ticket booking, passengers sign in with their existing IRCTC user ID. The process follows five steps:

Enter the source station, destination and journey date. Compare available trains by timing, class, fare and seat status. Log in with the IRCTC user ID and add passenger details. Make the payment online. Confirm the booking with the IRCTC password.

Once confirmed, the e-ticket is issued with a 10-digit PNR. Passengers who do not yet have an IRCTC account can register free of charge with a valid mobile number and email ID. No ID upload is required at booking, although every passenger must carry a valid original photo ID during the journey.

Seat Availability before Payment

Search results show the fare and seat status for every class on a train before any payment is made. Status appears as AVL for open seats, RAC for reservation against cancellation and WL for waitlisted tickets. Passengers who want to compare classes, quotas or nearby dates in more detail can use the seat availability page before completing their train booking.

General reservations open 60 days before the journey. Tatkal bookings open one day before departure, at 10:00 AM for AC classes and 11:00 AM for non-AC classes.

Rail-Specific Features Added to the Platform

Some features on redRail address problems specific to train travel, particularly waitlists and changes in plans: