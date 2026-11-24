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Online ticketing in India has grown largely mode by mode, with separate apps for buses, trains and other travel. redRail takes a different approach to rail travel. It places Indian Railways reservations on a ticketing platform that has handled intercity bus bookings for many years, applying the same approach to search, payment, after-booking tools and customer support for rail travel.
redRail is an IRCTC-authorised booking partner, listing over 13,000 trains. Tickets are issued through the passenger's own IRCTC account, so the reservation itself follows Indian Railways rules, while the platform handles the search, comparison and post-booking experience around it.
What Carries Over From the Parent Platform
According to redRail, its rail booking service is built on redBus's ticketing technology. For passengers, the benefit shows up in a few practical ways:
A familiar search layout: Source, destination and date, followed by a list of options that can be compared side by side
One place for bookings: Confirmed tickets are saved in the My Bookings section of the app
Online cancellation: Tickets are cancelled through the same My Bookings section, with refund status visible in the app
Round-the-clock support: A customer care team is available 24x7 for booking, refund and PNR queries
How an IRCTC Reservation Is Made
For IRCTC train ticket booking, passengers sign in with their existing IRCTC user ID. The process follows five steps:
Enter the source station, destination and journey date.
Compare available trains by timing, class, fare and seat status.
Log in with the IRCTC user ID and add passenger details.
Make the payment online.
Confirm the booking with the IRCTC password.
Once confirmed, the e-ticket is issued with a 10-digit PNR. Passengers who do not yet have an IRCTC account can register free of charge with a valid mobile number and email ID. No ID upload is required at booking, although every passenger must carry a valid original photo ID during the journey.
Seat Availability before Payment
Search results show the fare and seat status for every class on a train before any payment is made. Status appears as AVL for open seats, RAC for reservation against cancellation and WL for waitlisted tickets. Passengers who want to compare classes, quotas or nearby dates in more detail can use the seat availability page before completing their train booking.
General reservations open 60 days before the journey. Tatkal bookings open one day before departure, at 10:00 AM for AC classes and 11:00 AM for non-AC classes.
Rail-Specific Features Added to the Platform
Some features on redRail address problems specific to train travel, particularly waitlists and changes in plans:
Feature
What it does
Key condition
redRail Confirm
Looks for a confirmed seat on the same train by booking from an earlier station on the route
Fare is charged from the booked station; it does not convert a waitlisted ticket.
Connecting Trains
Suggests two-train journeys through an intermediate station
Used when direct trains are full.
Alternate Trip
Paid add-on earlier called Confirm or 3X Refund
If the ticket stays fully waitlisted after charting: 1X refund plus 2X travel voucher.
Free Cancellation
Paid add-on for plans that may change
Cancel before charting with no railway cancellation charge; certain fees are retained.
Both add-ons are offered only on selected trains and classes, and their fees are generally not refunded. Passengers can weigh the cost against the needs of the trip before choosing either. Offers and coupon codes can be applied at checkout when they are running.
Where Rail and Road Meet
The link with an established bus ticketing business is most visible in Alternate Trip. When a covered ticket remains fully waitlisted after chart preparation, the 2X travel voucher can be used for a train on redRail or a bus on redBus within its validity.
Fully RAC tickets do not qualify. redRail notes that the payout may be enough to book another train or a bus on the same day. For a passenger whose train reservation does not clear, this option keeps an alternative journey within the same platform.
Information Tools for the Rest of the Journey
After booking, passengers can use a set of rail information tools on the website and app:
PNR status: Passenger-wise status, coach and berth details, chart preparation and confirmation chances
Live train status: Current location, delay, expected arrival and platform number
Train schedule: Halt stations, timings and expected platforms
Coach position: The order of coaches on the train at a given station
These tools rely on the PNR or train number, so they can be used for any train, including tickets booked elsewhere. According to the app listing, live train status can also be checked offline.
Cancellations and Refunds
Tickets can be cancelled online from My Bookings using the Review and Cancel option. Depending on eligibility, passengers may cancel either the full booking or only selected travellers. Refunds follow Indian Railways rules unless Free Cancellation applies, and redRail's cancellation guide states a refund period of 5 to 7 business days.
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Disclaimer: The train running information provided here has no affiliation with or endorsement from Indian Railways or IRCTC.
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