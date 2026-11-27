The details that make it yours

Not every print needs to take the same route. The Ajrakh Imprint Short Sleeve Shirt and Inverse Reverse Ajrakh Short Sleeve Shirt bring different perspectives to the technique, while the Manjistha Ajrakh Short Sleeve Shirt and Red Cuban Collar Ajrakh Short Sleeve Shirt open up the palette beyond the expected. It’s a reminder that the appeal of a traditional technique lies not just in its history, but in the many ways it can continue to be interpreted.