Grandthum By Group 108 Celebrates Grand Opening With Indriya, BlueStone, Blue Tokai And Other Brands

Dr. Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, said, “Greater Noida West is witnessing steady growth in its residential and commercial landscape, creating demand for destinations that cater to the evolving needs of its communities. Grandthum has been conceptualised to bring together reputed brands, contemporary commercial infrastructure and engaging lifestyle experiences. Its grand opening of Retail Experience marks the beginning of an exciting journey as we work towards establishing it as a preferred destination for shopping, dining, socialising and spending quality time. We remain committed to creating long-term value for businesses, visitors and the surrounding community.”