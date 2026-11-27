Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+, family-owned business with more than 150,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M’s®, SNICKERS® and BEN’S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA, and ANICURA deliver high-quality veterinary care and ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.