“Active packaging is no longer an afterthought; it is central to how a formulation performs over its entire shelf life,” said Manish Jain, MD, Cilicant. “The threats to a medicine’s stability are invisible, which is exactly why they are easy to underestimate. At PMEC India, our experience zones are designed to help every visitor understand, in a very real way, what moisture, oxygen and odour do to a formulation, and how the right packaging prevents it.”