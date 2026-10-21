Women Take On Men At Legacy Open 2026 As 120 Golfers Showcase Their Skills At Jaypee Greens

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21: The prestigious Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida witnessed an exciting display of talent, competitive spirit and sportsmanship as the second edition of the Legacy Open Ladies vs Gentlemen Golf Tournament 2026 concluded on a spectacular note. The unique tournament brought together 120 golfers, including 60 women and 60 men, competing on a common platform in a celebration of skill, equality and passion for the sport.