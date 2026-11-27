Ashwinder R. Singh is the Vice Chairman & CEO of BCD Group and Co-Founder of BCD Royale, leading developments across India and Dubai. A four-time CEO—previously leading JLL Residential, ANAROCK, and Bhartiya Urban— he also chairs the CII Task Force on Affordable Housing and the CII Real Estate Committee (NR). He is a 3x national bestselling author of the Real Estate Trilogy, co-founder of Republic TV's R.Estate show, and has delivered over 200 keynotes globally. More at www.ashwinderrsingh.com.