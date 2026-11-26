Reflecting on the milestone, Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, MBD Group, said, "Every institution has a story, but what makes it truly special are the people and relationships that become part of that story. Twenty-three years later, the hotel's journey reflects the trust our guests have placed in us, the dedication of our teams and the relationships we have nurtured along the way. It is also a tribute to our founder's vision, which continues to inspire us. We look back with immense gratitude and look forward to everything that lies ahead."