Apparel Group Accelerates India Retail Strategy With Launch Of Carrefour's Second Store In Ghaziabad

Mr. Nilesh Ved, Chairman of APPCORP Holding, Owner of Apparel Group and Founder of KORA Properties, said, “Carrefour’s second store in India represents another important step in our ambition to establish a strong and enduring presence in one of the world’s most promising consumer markets. The momentum following our Greater Noida launch reinforces our confidence in the opportunities ahead, as Indian consumers increasingly seek greater choice, international quality and exceptional value. Through our partnership with Carrefour, we are bringing together global retail expertise and deep local market understanding to create a platform designed for long-term scale. The Ghaziabad opening strengthens our presence across the NCR and takes us further towards our vision of making Carrefour a trusted retail destination for households across India.”