Trump-Netanyahu Talks Set for Tuesday; Iran Nuclear Programme Tops Agenda

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the evolving geopolitical situation, with Iran's nuclear programme expected to dominate the agenda.
Trump said negotiations with Tehran have only a limited window to succeed, warning that the process must move "fast or not at all."
The Israeli leader reiterated that Iran must end its nuclear programme, saying he supports a diplomatic solution if possible but insisting the objective must be achieved regardless of whether a deal is reached.
US President Donald Trump directed a temporary halt to military attacks on Iran on Friday to give diplomacy "another chance". The suspension follows nearly two weeks of intense hostilities that included 13 straight nights of American aerial bombardments.
"We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don't work out, we will go back to very strong military action." Trump told Axios, reports said.
Global energy markets reacted immediately to the halted operations. The price of Brent crude dropped over 7% on Monday. West Texas Intermediate also declined and global stock markets rallied following the temporary reduction in military operations.
Diplomatic Channels and Denials
Axios reported that current diplomatic efforts focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and reviving a broader nuclear pact. Mediation involves multiple nations, including Iran, Oman, Qatar, Pakistan and Egypt. Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are also participating actively in the diplomatic process.
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Explaining his decision to halt strikes, Trump said, "All of the people that deal with Iran asked me: 'Don't fire,'" adding he believes Tehran desires an agreement. He said that agreeing to the pause meant "Nothing gained, nothing lost."
Tehran denied participating in direct negotiations. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said during a weekly press briefing that while mediators may deliver messages from Washington, "at present, we are not engaged in any negotiations with the United States".
He dismissed assertions that Tehran sought the talks as "fabrications that the other side circulates from time to time". Baqaei also criticised Washington's recent conduct, saying it resembled "a mafia gang that adheres to no rules or laws", adding that a reasonable process is unlikely while such behaviour continues.
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Strait of Hormuz Dispute
The ongoing diplomatic push follows the collapse of earlier negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz, which triggered the renewed fighting.
Baqaei said that discussions about the strategic waterway have "no connection with the United States". He said they are "a bilateral matter between Iran and Oman, and they are continuing", adding that the strait "remains closed".
Iran insists on managing the waterway and collecting service fees, while keeping Oman involved. On Monday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards blocked six ships for trying to navigate beyond Tehran's approved maritime paths.
Despite the maritime tensions, regional attacks have paused. "Since...our strategy has essentially been retaliatory, we have also halted our retaliatory operations." Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said, noting Iran suspended retaliatory attacks against US allies.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told Fox News, as reported by Moneycontrol, that American forces remain "locked and loaded", but said that Trump is giving diplomacy "a little bit of room".
Netanyahu White House Meeting
Trump is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the current geopolitical situation.
"I am going to talk to Bibi about the fact that if I weren't president, Iran would have had nuclear weapons by now and Israel would have been destroyed." Trump told Axios.
Netanyahu continues to back intense pressure on Tehran's nuclear programme. "If he can do so without returning to intense military fighting, that's fine. Why not? But one way or the other, they have to end their nuclear programme, and with a deal or without a deal, that has to come to an end." Netanyahu told Fox News.
While giving diplomacy a brief opportunity, Trump issued a strict warning regarding the negotiation timeline. "Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all." he said.