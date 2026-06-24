Can Congress End Trump's Iran War? Here's What the Senate Vote Means

The Senate passed a concurrent resolution urging an end to US military involvement in the Iran conflict, marking the first such action under the War Powers framework since 1973.
Lawmakers cited concerns over war costs, inflation, energy prices and executive authority as reasons for challenging the administration's military strategy.
Despite ongoing efforts to convert a preliminary ceasefire understanding into a final agreement, disputes over nuclear inspections and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved.
The US Senate passed a symbolic concurrent resolution in a 50-48 vote on Wednesday calling for an end to President Donald Trump's war with Iran. The measure directs the president to remove US forces from hostilities unless Congress explicitly authorises military action.
As a concurrent resolution, the measure does not go to Trump's desk and carries disputed legal force, AFP reported.
The underlying conflict began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Hostilities subsequently expanded to involve Lebanon and Gulf states.
Historic War Powers Vote
The vote made legislative history. It marks the first time both chambers approved a concurrent resolution to end military action since the War Powers Resolution of 1973.
Congress previously attempted to curtail executive military power in 2019, when Trump vetoed a joint resolution to remove forces from the Yemeni civil war, as reported by BBC.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer forced the measure to a vote to put Republicans on record after several Trump allies voiced alarm over both the war and the president's deal to end it.
"Republicans can complain about Trump's war, his secrecy, and his disastrous deal with Iran all they want behind closed doors, but the only way to ensure this war ends once and for all is for Republicans to act," Schumer said in a floor speech ahead of the vote.
The vote reflects mounting congressional unease over war costs and trade disruptions. Energy prices and inflation continue to pressure domestic voters ahead of November's midterm elections.
Fragile Peace Talks Falter
Major disputes remain unresolved. The Trump administration is currently pursuing a 60-day diplomatic push to turn a preliminary memorandum of understanding into a final agreement.
Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the initial document to halt the conflict.
Iran said on Tuesday that UN nuclear inspectors will not be allowed at nuclear sites bombed by the United States and Israel last year. The declaration rejected claims from Vice President JD Vance regarding inspector access. Donald Trump subsequently wrote on social media that Iran accepted "the highest level" of nuclear inspections.
Strait access remains contested. Tehran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz would "never return" to pre-war free passage, AFP reported.