Jeffrey Epstein’s $100 Mn Heiress: Who Is Karyna Shuliak, The Dentist Named In His Final Trust?

Dr Karyna Shuliak remained out of the spotlight until millions of investigative records shed fresh light on her years with Jeffrey Epstein
The files show how Epstein influenced her education, immigration status and career before naming her in his final trust
Shuliak was the last person Jeffrey Epstein spoke to before his death and is named among the principal beneficiaries of his estate
For years, Dr Karyna Shuliak remained largely unknown outside Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle. That changed after the US Department of Justice released around three million pages of investigative records and emails earlier this year, revealing fresh details about the Belarus-born dentist’s nearly eight-year relationship with the disgraced financier.
Shuliak was the last person Epstein spoke to before his death in 2019 and was named the primary beneficiary of a trust that could leave her with assets worth up to $100 million, according to the review of the documents by The New York Times' (NYT).
Let's take a look at how her education, immigration status and career became closely intertwined with Epstein over the years.
Who is Karyna Shuliak?
Shuliak, now 37, is a Belarus-born dentist who moved to New York on a student visa to study English after completing four years of dental school in Minsk.
She worked as a dental assistant while trying to continue her education in the US.
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The Justice Department records describe her as one of the closest figures in Epstein’s personal life during his final years.
Despite the scrutiny surrounding the case, federal authorities have not identified her as a victim or charged her as a co-conspirator in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.
How did Shuliak meet Jeffrey Epstein?
According to the NYT, the pair met in March 2011 through a young woman from Siberia who later told the newspaper she had occasionally been expected to recruit women for Epstein.
Initially, Shuliak resisted his offers of financial help despite describing him as a "remarkable person". She reportedly had concerns after learning about allegations already surrounding Epstein.
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However, he continued pursuing a relationship, arranging trips, gifts and support for her ambition to become a dentist.
Within months, she had travelled with him to his New Mexico ranch and private island in the US Virgin Islands.
What did Shuliak's relationship with Epstein involve?
The Justice Department files portray a relationship that extended well beyond romance. Epstein allegedly financed Shuliak’s dental education, transferred nearly $1 million to her over the years and also sent money to her parents in Belarus.
She later helped oversee his residences, staff and logistical arrangements, including work linked to his properties.
Private emails reveal a relationship marked by emotional dependence as well as disagreements. The two argued over Epstein’s relationships with other women.
In one email, Shuliak wrote: "I understand you need it, however these are the things that don’t feel natural to me, it feels somewhat dirty to me."
In another, she added: "If that is not a lot to ask, please enjoy it but keep me away from it. I will stay with you no matter what, as long as you are happy. I love you."
Why was she named the primary beneficiary of his fortune?
According to the NYT, Epstein amended his estate documents shortly before his death in August 2019.
Among the assets earmarked for Shuliak was a 33-carat diamond ring described in handwritten notes as being given "in contemplation of marriage".
The records indicate she was also designated to receive a substantial share of his estate, estimated at up to $100 million before subsequent legal settlements.
What did Epstein's final trust say about his estate?
Epstein’s estate was originally valued at roughly $600 million when he died. Besides Shuliak, the trust named several other beneficiaries, including members of his family.
The records also show that he spoke to Shuliak from jail shortly before his death, advising her to "be strong" and find another place to stay while his legal case unfolded, as per NYT.
Why may she not ultimately receive the full $100 million?
Although Shuliak was named a principal beneficiary, NYT reported that the estate has since shrunk significantly after years of litigation and compensation payments.
The remaining estate is now estimated to be worth between $120 million and $200 million, making the eventual value of any inheritance uncertain.
What happened to Epstein's fortune after his death?
Following Epstein’s death by suicide in August 2019, his assets became the subject of extensive legal proceedings.
Substantial portions of the estate have been used to settle claims brought by survivors of his abuse, while the remaining assets continue to be distributed under the terms of his trust.
How are victims' claims affecting the estate?
The compensation process has become the biggest factor determining what remains of Epstein’s fortune. Payouts to survivors have reduced the estate considerably, leaving far less than its original estimated value.
As a result, although Shuliak remains named in the trust, the amount she could ultimately inherit is expected to depend on the final settlement of outstanding claims and the administration of the remaining estate.