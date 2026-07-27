Adani Energy Solutions Launches QIP With ₹10,000 Crore Fundraising Approval in Hand

Adani Energy Solutions has opened a qualified institutional placement with a floor price of ₹1,698.15 per share, marginally below the stock's previous closing price, while retaining the option to increase the issue size.
The proceeds will be used for capital expenditure, loan repayment, acquisitions and general corporate purposes, with the company authorised to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through the QIP route.
Despite a slight decline over the past week, Adani Energy Solutions shares have gained over 63% in 2026, delivering triple-digit returns over the one-year and three-year periods.
Adani Energy Solutions launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) on Monday to raise Rs 3,500 crore. The base offer includes an upsize option. The firm set the floor price at Rs 1,698.15 per equity share. This floor price is 0.3 per cent lower than the National Stock Exchange closing price of Rs 1,708 on July 27, 2026.
The company is authorised to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through this QIP route. The board approved the fundraise on July 1, 2026, and shareholders approved the special resolution at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on Saturday.
Under Securities and Exchange Board of India rules, the company can offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price. The company will determine the final issue price in consultation with the book-running lead managers.
Issue Details and Managers
The company informed stock exchanges that its QIP Committee approved the issue opening and adopted the preliminary placement document filed with the BSE and the NSE.
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Jefferies, SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers for the share sale.
A qualified institutional placement allows listed firms to raise capital quickly from institutional investors—such as mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds and foreign institutional investors—without a public offering.
Adani Energy Solutions will use the proceeds for capital expenditure, loan repayment, acquisition funding and general corporate purposes.
Stock Performance and Trends
Adani Energy Solutions shares closed at Rs 1,703.30 on Monday. The stock has fallen more than 1 per cent over the past week but gained over 13 per cent over the last month.
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Shares are up over 63 per cent in 2026. Long-term returns show a gain of 109 per cent in one year, 112 per cent over three years and 90 per cent across a five-year period.