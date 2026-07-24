Consumers complain about 17.22 lakh pesky calls, sms till May this year: MoS Telecom

Telecom subscribers have flagged about 17.22 lakh pesky communications received by them till May this year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.
Minister of State for Telecom Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said consumers have reported about 31.09 lakh pesky communications received by them in 2025.
"The UCC (Unsolicited Commercial Communications) complaints received by various Access Providers and reported to TRAI for the year 2025 were 31.09 lakh and for the year 2026 (up to May 2026) were 17.22 lakh," he said.
The minister said that more than 21.6 lakh telecom connections of unregistered telemarketers have been disconnected by various telecom service providers for sending UCC since January 2024.
"Around 24.53 crore consumers have registered their preferences on the DLT-based Do Not Disturb (DND) platform. As per the information reported by the Access Providers, the DLT platform blocked more than 27.7 crore promotional voice calls and SMS per day during May 2026 based on the preferences registered by consumers," he said.
Pemmasani said AI-based solutions have been deployed by the major telecom service providers to identify suspected spam calls and messages and alert consumers, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding such communications.
"As per the information reported by the Access Providers, more than 26.4 crore calls and SMS were flagged as suspected spam per day during May 2026," the minister said.