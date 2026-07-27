Tata Power Beats Cost Pressures as Q1 Profit Climbs 11%; Renewables, T&D Drive Growth

Tata Power's consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders increased 11% year-on-year to ₹1,175.93 crore, while revenue from operations grew 5.6% to ₹19,051.26 crore.
The thermal and hydro, renewable energy, and transmission & distribution segments all reported higher revenues and profits, with the thermal business benefiting from continued operations at the Mundra plant under government directions.
Tata Power has challenged a $490.32 million arbitration award in favour of Kleros Capital Partners before the Singapore International Commercial Court and has not made a provision for the liability in its financial statements.
Tata Power reported an 11% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, supported by steady growth across its thermal, renewable and transmission & distribution businesses despite higher operating costs.
The utility posted a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of ₹1,175.93 crore, up from ₹1,059.86 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, profit rose 18.1% from ₹995.91 crore reported in the March quarter.
Including non-controlling interests, consolidated net profit increased 11% to ₹1,400.86 crore, while revenue from operations rose 5.6% year-on-year to ₹19,051.26 crore.
Higher other income lifted total income to ₹19,439.65 crore, up 5.7% from a year earlier.
Costs Rise Across the Board
The quarter saw operating costs climb as the company incurred higher expenses on power purchases, fuel, financing and depreciation.
Total expenses increased 8.4% to ₹17,704.61 crore. Power purchase costs jumped 17.2%, while fuel expenses rose 8.8%.
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Finance costs increased 10%, depreciation and amortisation expenses grew 9.4%, and employee benefit expenses edged up 2% during the quarter.
As a result, profit before accounting for regulatory deferral balances, associate and joint venture earnings, exceptional items and taxes declined 15.8% year-on-year.
However, a lower negative impact from regulatory deferral balances helped lift profit before tax to ₹1,823.34 crore, a 12.6% increase over the corresponding quarter last year.
The company also benefited from a sharp improvement in earnings from associates and joint ventures, with its share of profit rising 86.2% to ₹241.39 crore.
Margins Stable Despite Higher Expenses
Despite rising costs, Tata Power maintained stable profitability ratios during the quarter.
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The consolidated operating margin remained unchanged at 15%, while the net profit margin held steady at 7%. Net worth increased 11.4% year-on-year to ₹43,555.43 crore.
The debt-to-equity ratio rose to 1.63 times from 1.49 times a year earlier, while the interest service coverage ratio improved marginally to 2.38 times.
All Major Businesses Deliver Growth
The thermal and hydro business posted revenue growth of 7.2%, while segment profit surged 28.8%.
Tata Power said its Mundra power plant continued operations during the quarter under directions issued by the Ministry of Power based on its revised agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam. The arrangement has been extended until September 30, with approvals from other procurers still underway.
The renewable energy business reported 4% growth in revenue and a 7.6% increase in segment profit. The portfolio includes solar and wind generation, rooftop solar installations, EV charging infrastructure, solar module and cell manufacturing, and EPC services.
Meanwhile, the transmission and distribution business remained the largest contributor, recording 13.5% growth in revenue and a 7.4% increase in segment profit. Overall, total segment profits rose 12.7% during the quarter.
Arbitration Award Remains Under Challenge
Separately, Tata Power said it has not provided for an arbitration award directing the company to pay $490.32 million, along with interest and legal costs, to Kleros Capital Partners.
The company has challenged the award before the Singapore International Commercial Court, where hearings have concluded and the judgment has been reserved.
While the statutory auditor highlighted the ongoing litigation in its review, it did not modify its limited-review opinion on the financial results.