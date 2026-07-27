India Targets ₹50,000-Cr Defence Exports by 2030 Amid Rising Global Demand

India is targeting defence exports of ₹50,000 crore by 2030, driven by rising global demand and growing interest in indigenous defence systems.
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said exports have reached a critical mass, with 145 companies supplying military equipment to more than 100 countries.
BrahMos missiles, Akash air defence systems, artillery equipment and Dornier aircraft are among the key platforms expected to drive future export growth.
India is aiming to achieve ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2030, supported by growing global demand for military equipment amid geopolitical tensions, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has said.
In an interview with Moneycontrol, Singh said the country recorded defence exports of nearly ₹39,000 crore in FY26 and expressed confidence that the 2030 target would be "easily achievable."
He said India's defence industry has expanded significantly in recent years, with both public and private sector companies supplying a wide range of products to overseas markets.
Global Demand Driving Export Growth
According to Singh, around 145 Indian companies are currently exporting defence products ranging from bulletproof jackets and ballistic helmets to advanced systems such as BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Akash surface-to-air missile systems.
He said defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) have also witnessed strong export demand, particularly for artillery shells and ammunition. The recent growth in exports, he added, has largely been driven by public sector companies benefiting from increased defence spending by countries responding to global geopolitical conflicts.
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Singh told the publication that India issued around 1,800 defence export authorisations covering more than 100 countries during FY26, adding that defence exports, like the broader defence manufacturing sector, are now "reaching a critical mass."
BrahMos, Akash Among Key Export Opportunities
The Defence Secretary said India sees significant export potential in platforms where technology is already well established, including Dornier aircraft, BrahMos missiles and Akash air defence systems.
On BrahMos exports, Singh said the Philippines remains the first confirmed overseas customer, while Indonesia and Vietnam are close to finalising contracts for the missile system.
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He added that India's defence equipment has already gained traction in markets such as Armenia, particularly for Akash systems and artillery equipment, while interest from other countries continues to grow.
Defence Manufacturing Gains Momentum
According to a government statement cited by the publication, India's defence exports have risen from ₹686 crore in FY14 to ₹38,424 crore in FY26, marking growth of more than 5,500% over the past 12 years.
The government attributed the rise to the Make in India initiative and its push to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports.
The statement added that India is gradually transitioning from being a major importer of defence equipment to a manufacturing hub, with around 65% of defence equipment now produced domestically, compared with an import dependence of 65-70% in earlier years.