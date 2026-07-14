US to Impose 20% Toll on Hormuz Cargo, Restarts Iran Blockade

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the US will also reimpose its blockade of Iranian ports near the strait. Trump wrote that the strait "is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran," and that the U.S. would now be known as "THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT," entitled to reimbursement "at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped" for providing security in the region. He added that all countries other than Iran would have "fair and open use of the Strait."