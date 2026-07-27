Wipro Teams Up With Databricks to Build AI-Ready Data Platforms for Enterprises

Wipro has expanded its partnership with Databricks to help enterprises modernise their data infrastructure and accelerate AI adoption.
The company has launched a dedicated Databricks business practice focused on developing industry-specific AI and data solutions.
The collaboration aims to help businesses move from isolated AI pilots to enterprise-scale deployments using secure, AI-ready data platforms.
Wipro has expanded its partnership with Databricks to help enterprises modernise their data infrastructure and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) solutions at scale, according to a company statement.
As part of the enhanced collaboration, Wipro has launched a dedicated Databricks business practice that will develop industry-specific AI solutions and accelerators to help businesses derive greater value from their data investments.
The partnership aims to help enterprises move from fragmented data environments and isolated AI pilots to governed, enterprise-scale AI deployments by combining Databricks' capabilities with Wipro's AI offerings.
Dedicated AI and Data Practice
The new business practice will integrate Databricks' capabilities in agentic AI, data modernisation, analytics and application development with Wipro Intelligence™, the company's suite of AI-powered platforms and services.
The practice will also leverage Wipro's agent-native delivery platform, WEGA, to help enterprises transition from legacy systems to scalable, AI-ready data architectures.
It will also utilise Databricks Genie, an AI-powered assistant that enables business and technical users to interact with enterprise data using natural language, helping organisations generate insights faster.
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The collaboration will focus on developing AI-led solutions for areas such as wealth management, manufacturing resilience, telecom sales and marketing transformation, asset performance management, and finance operations.
Kanwar Singh, Managing Partner – Technology Services at Wipro, said, "Our long-standing collaboration with Databricks reflects a shared commitment to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to measurable value."
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He added that the dedicated business practice would bring together "platform specialists, consulting expertise, and industry teams to co-create solutions that accelerate data transformation and enterprise-wide AI adoption."
Helping Enterprises Deploy AI at Scale
The company said the business practice has already received industry recognition, including Databricks' 2025 Banking Partner of the Year Award and the 2026 Innovation Partner of the Year Award.
Kori O'Brien, Senior Vice President, Partnerships at Databricks, said, "This global practice with Wipro will enable enterprises to build trusted data foundations and deploy production-ready AI at scale, turning data intelligence into real, measurable business impact."
The new business practice is designed to help joint customers become intelligent enterprises that are secure by design, resilient by default, and ready for the next wave of reinvention.