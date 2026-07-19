US Strikes Iran Near World's Most Critical Oil Route Following Deadly Attack in Jordan

The US launched fresh airstrikes near the Strait of Hormuz after a deadly Iranian attack on a military base in Jordan killed two American service members and injured several others.
Iran suspended its temporary agreement with the US, accused Washington of violating its commitments.
Regional tensions continue to spread, with reported strikes in Kuwait, interceptions in Iraq and Jordan, air raid sirens across Gulf states.
The United States launched fresh airstrikes near Sirik on the Strait of Hormuz around 1:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported, citing the Associated Press (AP).
According to AP, the strikes were intended to "swiftly punish" Iran's Revolutionary Guard following Friday's attack on a US military base in Jordan.
US Central Command said the operation was aimed at degrading Iran's ability to interfere with commercial shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
The escalation follows Friday's drone and missile strike on a US base in Jordan that killed two American service members, left one soldier missing, and injured four others.
These were the first US military deaths directly attributed to Iranian fire since the conflict began. The total US toll now stands at 16 service members killed and more than 430 wounded.
Iran Halts Temporary Agreement
In remarks broadcast on state television, Mojtaba Khamenei warned that Iran would deliver "unforgettable lessons" and dismissed US President Donald Trump's commitments as "worthless and invalid."
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced that Tehran would no longer adhere to the temporary agreement reached around four weeks ago, accusing Washington of violating its commitments. There was no immediate update on mediation efforts.
The US also issued a global travel advisory, warning citizens about heightened security risks linked to Iran-backed armed groups across the region.
Regional Tensions Intensify
The conflict continued to spread across the Gulf. Iranian strikes reportedly hit an oil facility and a desalination plant in Kuwait, forcing power generation units offline and prompting authorities to temporarily close the country's airspace.
Several firefighters and a worker were injured while tackling blazes triggered by the attacks.
Elsewhere, Iraq intercepted attack drones over Irbil, while Jordan said it shot down Iranian missiles. Air raid sirens also sounded in Bahrain and parts of Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, US Central Command said its seventh consecutive night of strikes targeted Iranian surveillance sites, logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage facilities and maritime capabilities.
Iranian media reported damage to desalination plants, transport infrastructure and bridges near Bandar Abbas, while Tehran said recent US strikes have killed at least 50 people and injured more than 500.
Strait of Hormuz Remains Flashpoint
Iran continues to restrict movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that previously handled about 20% of global oil supplies.
The US has tightened naval operations around Iranian ports in response, further raising concerns over energy security and the risk of a broader regional conflict.