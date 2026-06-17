Noida International Airport Begins Freight Operations With Arrival of First Cargo Flight

According to Noida International Airport Vice Chairman Christoph Schnellmann, "The region's strong manufacturing, electronics and agricultural sectors require efficient and reliable cargo connectivity. The facility will help support businesses by enabling faster movement of goods and strengthening access to domestic and global markets." Shailendra Kumar Bhatia, NIA Nodal Officer and Additional CEO of YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority), said that the cargo hub, developed by AISATS, has purpose-built cold storage zones for temperature-sensitive cargo such as pharmaceuticals, fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables.