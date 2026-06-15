Jitender Chawla, CEO SMEBIZZ, Appointed As Jury In MMA Global’s Smarties APAC, MMA Smarties North America & MMA Smarties X Global Awards 2026

New Delhi [India], June 13: In a significant recognition of his contributions to branding, marketing, entrepreneurship, and business growth, Jitender Chawla, CEO of SMEBIZZ, has been appointed as a Jury Member for the Screening Council of MMA Global’s prestigious Smarties Asia Pacific Awards (APAC) 2026, MMA SMARTIES North America Jury 2026, and MMA Smarties X Global Awards 2026.

The appointment marks an important milestone not only for Jitender Chawla but also for India’s growing influence in the global marketing and business ecosystem. MMA Global is one of the world’s leading marketing industry associations, bringing together marketers, brands, agencies, and technology leaders to recognize and promote innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in modern marketing.

As a jury member, Jitender Chawla will contribute to evaluating some of the most impactful marketing campaigns and brand initiatives from across the Asia Pacific and global markets. The role reflects his extensive experience in helping businesses scale through strategic brand branding, lead generation, sales growth, public relations, and marketing excellence.

Over the years, Jitender Chawla has established himself as a respected business leader and entrepreneur focused on empowering startups, SMEs, and business owners. Through SMEBIZZ, he has actively supported entrepreneurs, industrial associations, professional forums, and social initiatives by providing platforms for networking, visibility, and business growth.

Speaking About the Recognition

Jitender Chawla said:

“It is an honour to be associated with MMA Global and contribute as a jury member for the MMA Smarties Awards. Marketing today is evolving rapidly, driven by technology, innovation, and changing consumer behaviour. I look forward to evaluating campaigns that not only demonstrate creativity but also deliver measurable business impact.”

Known for his expertise in brand building and business development, Jitender Chawla believes that strong brands have the power to create meaningful change and long-term value. His professional journey has been centered around helping entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses through effective communication, marketing strategies, and customer engagement.

A TEDx speaker and mentor to numerous entrepreneurs, Jitender has consistently advocated the importance of branding as a business growth driver rather than merely a communication tool. According to him, every business has the potential to become a recognized brand when supported by the right strategy, execution, and market positioning.

About SMEBIZZ

Under his leadership, SMEBIZZ has emerged as a platform focused on strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems and enabling business owners to access growth opportunities. The organization works closely with startups, SMEs, professionals, and industry stakeholders to foster collaboration, innovation, and market expansion.

SMEBIZZ is a multi-faceted organization dedicated to educational advancement and entrepreneurial growth. Its core services include:

Education Consultancy

Career Counselling

PR & Media Services

Book Publishing

Doctorate

Events & Awards

Brand Building

Digital Advertising Solutions

Industry experts believe that appointments such as these highlight the growing recognition of Indian business leaders on international platforms. As global marketing continues to evolve, insights from entrepreneurs and business strategists with practical experience are becoming increasingly valuable in identifying campaigns that successfully balance creativity, consumer engagement, and business outcomes.

The MMA Smarties Awards are widely regarded as one of the most respected recognitions in the marketing industry, celebrating innovation, effectiveness, and excellence across categories. The inclusion of Jitender Chawla in the jury panel further reinforces the importance of entrepreneurial leadership and business-driven marketing perspectives in shaping the future of the industry.

With this international recognition, Jitender Chawla continues to strengthen his commitment towards supporting entrepreneurs, promoting business growth, and contributing to the advancement of marketing and branding practices at both national and global levels.